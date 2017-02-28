1Password for Mac updated to 6.6.1, includes improved Touch Bar support, new subscription model

Tuesday, February 28th, 2017, 05:28

Posted by:Date:Category:

It’s a nifty program and it just got a little bit better.

1Password for Mac has just been updated to version 6.1.1. The new version includes enhanced Touch Bar support for the MacBook Pro as well as a new payment model that centers around subscriptions.

The software, which generally listed around $65, is being priced towards a more affordable number and now features free trials via the Mac App Store.



The new version incorporates the Touch Bar beyond the initial update that launched back in November. Customizing passwords when changing or creating new passwords now works with the Touch Bar on new MacBook Pros. A new slider appears when editing passwords so you can easily change how many characters or words appear in each password you generate.

For new customers, the software arrives with a 30-day free trial. Existing customers will be able to log in as needed from any device.

Those who previously purchased 1Password in the Mac App Store will continue to be able to use 1Password as before and are not required to subscribe to our 1Password membership.

1Password 6.6.1 requires Mac OS X 10.10 or later to install and run.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and AgileBits

Related

Recent Posts