1Password receives update, now offers “Travel Mode” feature

This could come in handy.

Following an update pushed out last week, 1Password now includes a new feature that lets users selectively erase local data for maximum protection while traveling.

The new “Travel Mode” feature erases all vaults/user profiles with the exception of those marked “safe for travel” from devices connected to a 1Password account. Users can later restore their full list of vaults with another click once they arrive.



In previous versions, users worried about unwarranted searches or device theft would have to sign out of their 1Password account on each device in order to erase locally stored data. On top of this, they would have to create a dedicated travel account, sign back in, then sign out and sign back into their accounts upon reaching their destination.

With Travel Mode, users can mark vaults as “safe for travel” from the 1Password.com web interface. When the feature is activated from the web, all vaults save for those marked as safe are deleted from connected devices. These vaults can be reinstated by deactivating Travel Mode upon arrival.

Once set up, Travel Mode should allow you to work around a centralized account for all devices and save time.

According to 1Password developers AgileBits, the feature was inspired by Basecamp’s employee handbook. The document provides workers with best practices for keeping work data safe during international travel, a process that can be time consuming.

The Travel Mode feature is available to 1Password members who pay monthly fees, not customers who purchased an app license before AgileBits moved to a subscription-based service structure.

1Password requires iOS 9.3 or later to install and run and is available as a free app via the iOS App Store, but then retails for a $2.99 monthly fee for an individual account. Users can snag a five-person family plan for $4.99 a month and subscribing to those same services as an in-app purchase brings the individual fee up to $3.99, and the family subscription to $6.99.

If you’ve tried the Travel Mode feature and have any feedback to offer, please let us know in the comments.

