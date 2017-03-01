Apple acquires Workflow app, offers no long term road map for intended functionality

Friday, March 24th, 2017, 05:34

Apple has purchased the Workflow automation app, which allows iOS users to create and trigger a sequence of tasks to be performed across multiple apps with a single tap.

A spokesman for Apple confirmed on Wednesday the company’s acquisition of DeskConnect, the developer of the app, and the Workflow app, but did not provide further details.

Workflow initially debuted a few years ago and won an Apple design award in 2015 at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference.



Some of the examples of tasks for which Workflow can be used are making animated GIFs, adding a home screen icon to call a loved one and tweeting a song the user has been listening to, according to a description of the app.

The app is available for free and requires iOS 8.0 or later to install and run.

Interestingly, Workflow has also been cited for its outstanding implementation for VoiceOver with clearly labeled items, thoughtful hints, and drag/drop announcements, making the app usable and quickly accessible to those who are blind or low-vision”.

It isn’t clear at this point how the app will be integrated with Apple’s offerings. Besides offering a standalone Workflow app, Apple may possibly look at integrating the technology into iOS with Siri being the key interface for many users, particularly for disabled people.

