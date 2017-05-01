Wednesday, May 31st, 2017, 05:48

It looks like Apple Pay is en route to the Ukraine come next year.

An Alfa-Bank executive stated that Apple Pay should arrive in the Ukraine in the second quarter of 2018.

The head of Alfa-Bank Ukraine’s e-business, Maxim Patrin, cited an anonymous source from one of the payment systems operating in the country. Alfa-Bank is based primarily in Russia, and may be better known to U.S. readers for alleged ties to U.S. President Donald Trump.



Upon arrival, users will be able to use Apple Pay, adding their Alfa-Bank cards to the platform for transactions.

This marks one of the longest lead times for Apple Pay arriving in a new country. Typically, this is announced only months or weeks before launch.

Apple Pay is currently available in 16 markets, the most recent addition being Italy, which joined earlier this month. Some other examples outside the U.S. include Australia, Canada, China, France, Japan, and Spain.

Via AppleInsider and PaySpaceMagazine

