You can now snag Apple’s new iPad Pro models in an Apple Store retail location near you.

The new 2017 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models have gone live and customers can check stock at local Apple Stores.

Apple began accepting iPad Pro orders just after the WWDC keynote event, and the first iPad Pro models began shipping out over the weekend with most offering June 13 delivery dates.



The updated 10.5-inch iPad Pro replaces its 9.7-inch counterpart and offers a larger display with 40 percent smaller side bezels and a slightly larger and heavier body. The 12.9-inch iPad Pro is the same size as the previous-generation 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Both models feature Apple’s new ProMotion display technology, which boasts a refresh rate of up to 120Hz for more fluid scrolling, improved responsiveness, and smoother motion. The tablets also feature a much more powerful A10X Fusion chips with 30 percent faster CPU performance and 40 percent faster GPU performance compared to the A9X chip.

Pricing for the 10.5-inch iPad Pro, which comes in Silver, Space Gray, Gold, and Rose Gold, starts at $649. Pricing for the 12.9-inch model, which comes in Silver, Space Gray, and Gold, starts at $799.

