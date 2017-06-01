Posted by:
Date: Wednesday, June 21st, 2017, 05:45
Category: Fun, Hardware, iPhone, News, Software

This is pretty interesting.

This week, the Computer History Museum posted a full two hour round table lecture/discussion about the creation and release of the original iPhone in 2007. The panel, moderated by John Markoff includes Hugo Fiennes, Nitin Ganatra and Scott Herz as well as a follow-up conversation with Scott Forstall.


If you’re interested in the full history of the device that changed computing and the world around it, take a gander and please let us know what you think in the comments.

Via Facebook

