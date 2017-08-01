Intel announces Xeon W processors, hints at possible hardware for next-gen Mac Pro

Wednesday, August 30th, 2017, 05:45

Intel today announced the workstation class Xeon W processors that could find their way into the next generation of Mac Pro.

The new processors, which will replace the E5 and E7 series, range from Bronze, Silver, Gold, to Platinum for professional/enterprise use. They will replace the E5-1600 series that Apple has used in its Mac Pro and use Intel’s Skylake architecture.

Per the announcement, the Xeon W processors will feature up to 18 cores, offer up to 512GB of ECC RDIMM/LRDIMM memory and can be clocked up to 4.5 GHz via Intel’s new Turbo Boost Technology 2.0. The new processors will also carry hefty price tags. While the 14 and 18 core models have a TBD price, the 10 core Xeon W processor comes in at $1,440.



Intel has yet to provide specifics as to when the Xeon W processors will be released outside of a general date of “Q4 of 2017”. It’s possible that Apple could incorporate the units into the new Mac Pro, although nothing’s set in store.

That being said, it’s also possible that Apple could outfit the Mac Pro with Intel’s recently-announced Core X series, which also supports up to 18 cores and are slated to be more affordably priced than the Xeon W line.

Via 9to5Mac and AnandTech

