AirPod shipping estimates drop to two to three weeks

Tuesday, August 22nd, 2017, 05:29

Posted by:Date:Category:

The shipping estimates for Apple’s AirPods are improving.

The current estimates have come down to two to three weeks in many countries around the world, suggesting Apple is one step closer to achieving supply/demand balance for the much-desired earphones.

The AirPods, which shipped back in December, have been in short support, with Apple estimating shipping times around six weeks. As of early August, these shipping estimates had dropped to four weeks.



As of now, Apple is offering a two to three week estimate ship time with customers feasibly receiving AirPods ordered today in early September.

During Apple’s third quarter earnings call, Apple CEO Tim Cook said AirPods capacity had been bumped up and that the company was “working very hard” to get AirPods to customers as quickly as possible.

The AirPods are priced at $159 and have become a popular Bluetooth accessory, especially with the iPhone 7. The AirPods are also equipped with infrared sensors to detect when they’re in the ear, and they support touch-based gestures to activate Siri and perform other tasks.

Via MacRumors and Apple

Related

Recent Posts