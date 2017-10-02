AirPods inventory expands, pairs now easily found at Apple Store locations

Tuesday, October 10th, 2017, 05:23

Posted by:Date:Category:

If you’ve been hankering for a pair of AirPods but haven’t been able to find it on your normal store shelf, odds are they’ve finally arrived at your local Apple Store. Apple has been ramping up in store inventory over the past couple weeks, and most of the stores The Mac Observer checked have plenty in stock all the time.

Apple introduced AirPods a year ago but suffered from ongoing inventory constraints from the first day they were supposed to hit store shelves. Prior to a couple weeks ago, finding AirPods in a store was akin to finding a Wonka golden ticket and ordering online meant waiting weeks—if not months—for them to arrive.



This changed around the time the iPhone 8 was launched a couple of weeks back. Since then, the stock of AirPods in Apple Store retail locations seems to have improved dramatically.

Customers can check whether the pair of AirPods they want is in stock at their Apple Store location via their iOS device. If they’re available you can place your order for pickup and know they’ll be waiting when you swing by.

Via The Mac Observer and the App Store

Related

Recent Posts