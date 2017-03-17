Alexa functionality en route to iOS via Amazon app

Friday, March 17th, 2017, 05:37

In the realm of AI assistant, Alexa is coming to an iPhone near you.

The assistant, which has previously been available to iOS users via third-party apps, is now en route to be incorporated into Amazon’s application for iOS.

Inside of the Amazon App for iOS, there will be a microphone icon near the top of the screen that you can press to call up Alexa. You’ll be able to ask the assistant almost anything you’d normally be able to ask through a device like the Echo. That includes everything from having it make purchases for you, look up facts, or control smart home products.



Amazon says the feature begins rolling out today and should be available to all US users by next week.

Alexa won’t be designed to replace Siri on an iOS device, but will work alongside it and run through the Amazon app, which will have to be opened to use Alexa.

Still, it puts Alexa on another major platform, and that makes choosing it as a way to connect and control all your devices a bit more convenient.

