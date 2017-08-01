AMD unveils Vega 54, Vega 64 GPUs slated for inclusion with the iMac Pro

Tuesday, August 1st, 2017, 05:54

These are the graphics cards that may wind up in the new iMac Pro.

AMD officially rolled out PCI-E versions of its Vega 54 and Vega 64 GPUs that will be in the iMac Pro upon its release in December. The cards themselves will be released to retail in the middle of August.

AMD will ship a trio of cards based on the Vega architecture. The air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 56 and RX Vega 64, plus the water-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid. All three cards feature 8GB of VRAM, differing in compute units, and clockspeed.



The RX Vega 56 has 56 computing units with the GPU running at a base speed of 1156MHz, and 1471MHz in boost. The HBM2 memory used allows for 410GB/sec of memory bandwidth. It will retail for $399.

The Radeon RX Vega 64 and Vega 64 Liquid have 64 computing units and base clock speeds of 1247Mhz and 1406MHz, respectively. The air-cooled version peaks at 1546Mhz, while the liquid-cooled versiokn hits 1677MHz. Both version have 484GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The air-cooled Radeon RX Vega 64 will retail for $499, with the liquid cooled version coming in at $699.

It’s currently unclear as to whether “classic” Mac Pro owners with PCI-E slots will be able to install and use these cards or if they’ll be able to be used via an external GPU interface.

The iMac Pro made a brief appearance at the 2017 WWDC. It will feature a 5K display, Vega Graphics, up to 18-core Xeon processors, up to 4TB of SSD storage, and will start at $4999 when it ships in December.

