Apple adds 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro with Touch Bar to refurbished products list

Posted by:
Date: Thursday, October 12th, 2017, 05:00
Category: MacBook Pro, News, retail, Touch Bar

Because refurbished products are a good thing.

Apple on Tuesday added the June 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro notebooks equipped with a Touch Bar to its refurbished products list.

At present, Apple’s refurbished store has six different 2017 15-inch MacBook Pro models available for purchase at a discount of approximately 15 percent.


The base model 15-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM, 256GB of storage, and a Radeon Pro 555 graphics card is available for $2,039, for example, a discount of $360 off the price when purchased new. Both Silver and Space Gray models are available in a handful of different configurations.

All six configurations are listed with shipping elements of 30 days. The addition of the 15-inch 2017 MacBook Pro with Touch Bar comes two months after Apple began offering refurbished versions of the 13-inch 2017 MacBook Pro models.

It’s been noted that Apple’s refurbished wares go through a thorough inspection, repairs, cleaning, and repackaging. The products arrive with a one-year warranty that can be extended via an AppleCare+ policy purchase.

Via MacRumors and Apple refurbished products

Recent Posts

Rumor: iPad to gain True Depth camera, Face ID support in 2018

Apple releases iOS 11.0.3 update

AirPods inventory expands, pairs now easily found at Apple Store locations

Developer outlines possible attack that could trick iOS users into giving their Apple ID credentials away

Wells Fargo adds Apple Pay functionality to more than 5,000 ATMs across the U.S.

Leave a Reply