Apple adds additional MacBook Pro, MacBook Air and Mac mini models to obsolescence list

Tuesday, November 29th, 2016, 05:04

Posted by:Date:Category:

A number of additional MacBook Pro notebooks, MacBook Air notebooks and Mac mini desktops will be added to Apple’s list of vintage and obsolete products starting next month, which means the products will lose official Apple repair support through the company’s retail stores and authorized resellers.

Starting on December 31st, Apple will add the following units to its worldwide obsolescence list:

Macintosh Vintage in the U.S. and Turkey / Obsolete in AP/CN/EU (except Turkey)/JP/LA and Apple Retail Stores:

– MacBook Pro (15-inch, Early 2011) – MacBook Pro (17-inch, Early 2011)

Macintosh Obsolete in AP/CN/EU/JP/LA/U.S. and Apple Retail Stores:

– Mac mini (Early 2009) – MacBook (13-inch, Mid 2009)

Apple maintains a list of vintage and obsolete products on its website, but it doesn’t typically notify customers otherwise. Apple usually begins the process for models 5-7 years after manufacturing has been discontinued, at which time parts are no longer available to repair staff. That means that if you need a repair done on your machine, you won’t be able to go through Apple’s official channels to do so.

The company last added products to the list back in October when the iPhone 4, Late 2010 13-inch MacBook Air, 3rd-generation AirPort Extreme and 2nd-generation Time Capsule became obsolete.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac

Related

Recent Posts