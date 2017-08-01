Apple adds June 2017 21.5-inch Retina iMac to refurbished store selection

Thursday, August 31st, 2017, 05:04

A good deal’s a good deal.

Apple on Wednesday updated its refurbished products web site, adding the new 21.5-inch iMac models that were initially released in June of 2017.

The refurbished iMacs feature Kaby Lake processors, upgraded displays, faster solid state storage, and discrete graphics.

At present, the refurbished selection only includes the 4K models with Retina display and there are no offerings for the non-Retina 21.5-inch iMac models for purchase.



When last seen, there were eight different refurbished 4K 21.5-inch iMacs available in various configurations, with prices discounted by approximately 15 percent. An entry-level 4K model with 8GB RAM, a 1TB hard drive, and a Radeon Pro 555 is available for $1,099, for example, a $200 discount off of the regular $1,299 starting price.

Apple’s refurbished inventory goes through a rigorous inspection, repair, cleaning, and repackaging process before hitting the shelves. Refurbished units arrive with a one-year warranty that can be extended with an AppleCare+ purchase.

