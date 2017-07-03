Apple AirPods now available through Verizon Wireless with 2-day ship time

Friday, July 14th, 2017, 05:25

If you’re hankering for a pair of Apple AirPods and are sick of Apple being sold out of them, Verizon Wireless has them.

After selling out numerous times, Verizon Wireless now has inventory of Apple AirPods with free 2-day shipping, beating Apple’s 6-week wait.

The AirPods are available while supplies last and are available for $159.97 with free 2-day shipping. This beats Apple’s current 6-week wait and puts the hard to find accessory in your hands the fastest without paying more than MSRP.



Via AppleInsider and Verizon Wireless

