Apple announces $279 price for non-AppleCare+ iPhone X screen repairs

It’s best not to drop your brand new iPhone X.

Or, if you do, make sure it has an AppleCare+ plan covering it.

Apple has announced that a repair for the iPhone X screen will retail for $279 and $99 for any other damage up to two instances without an AppleCare+ plan.



The screen features full edge-to-edge OLED functionality topped by a TrueDetect camera system that enables a brand-new Face ID unlocking system and Animoji features.

Pre-orders for the new handset began on October 27th with shipping times already slipping to December for most models.

