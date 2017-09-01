Apple announces Apple TV 4K, incorporates HDR functionality into new model

Tuesday, September 12th, 2017, 12:44

Apple kicked off its media event by announcing its new Apple TV 4K set top device. The new model adds HDR functionality to allow a resolution capable of four times the pixels of the current 1080p HD model, while HDR provides a greater range of richer colors with supported titles and TV sets.

The Apple TV 4K retails for $179 with 32GB of RAM and $199 for 64GB.

The updated tvOS, coming to the previous fourth-generation and these new fifth-generation models, expands features in the TV app introduced last year. In addition to live news, the TV app will add live sports later this year, with the ability to mark favorite teams in a Sports tab (U.S. only).



Apple has also slightly redesigned the Siri Remote, adding a white circle around the Menu button. This will help with visual identification of the remote’s orientation, something that’s a frequent object of criticism, although this change still requires looking at the remote rather than by feel.

The Apple TV 4K is available for pre-order on September 15th and will be available for purchase on September 22nd.

