Apple announces Apple Watch Series 3 models, will offer LTE functionality on higher-end models

Tuesday, September 12th, 2017, 13:15

The third-gen Apple Watch is en route.

And, as rumored, it features LTE functionality.

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 3 at its media event. The device is available with cellular capabilities built right into the device, so you can leave your iPhone behind and still send or receive calls and messages, listen to Apple Music, and more over LTE or 3G. Apple Watch shares the same phone number as your iPhone, but it requires an add-on plan.



The Apple Watch Series 3 is also available in a Wi-Fi + GPS format minus the cellular function. Per Apple, all models now feature a 70 percent faster dual-core processor, a new wireless Apple W3 chip, and a barometric altimeter. The wearable features the same look as the Series 2 models and arrives in 38mm or 42mm sizes as well as gold, silver, space gray aluminum, silver or space black stainless steel colors.

Apple Watch Series 3 pre-orders start on Friday, September 15, with in-store availability beginning September 22, in the United States, Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, Japan, Puerto Rico, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

The Wi-Fi + GPS models start at $329, while Wi-Fi + GPS + Cellular models start at $399.

Via MacRumors

