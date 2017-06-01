Apple announces updated 10.5-inch, 12.9-inch iPad Pro models

Monday, June 5th, 2017, 13:16

If you’re hankering for a new iPad Pro, the new one was just announced today.

Apple announced an updated version of its 10.5-inch iPad Pro. The new unit still weighs one pound but includes thinner bezels as well as a new screen equipped with ProMotion technology, which allows for faster refresh rates with smoother scrolling, and more responsiveness with Apple Pencil and touch input with just 20ms latency.

The refresh rate will dynamically adjust for both quality and power savings. Fast moving content updates quickly, but slower refresh rates (such as when viewing still images) can save battery life.



The new screen is 20 percent larger thanks to borders that have been reduced by 40 percent. The unit also allows for a full-size onscreen keyboard.

The 12.9-inch model is getting an upgrade too, featuring all of the capabilities of the 10.5-inch model. Both will feature True Tone displays with P3 wide color gamut, ultralow reflectivity, 600 nits brightness (50 percent brighter), and the ability to display HDR video.

Both the 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch model iPads feature an A10X Fusion processor, which reportedly offers 30 percent faster performance over the A9X, and 40 percent faster graphics performance. The A10X is also reportedly more than 500 times faster than the processor found in the original iPad.

The tablets also feature the same iPhone 7 camera system at 12 megapixels with optical image stabilization. On the front it has a 7-megapixel FaceTime HD camera.

All iPad Pro models also include USB 3 transfer speeds and faster charging with USB-C charging adapters.

Apple has also doubled the memory found on the new iPad Pro models, with both models starting at 64 gigabytes of storage and offering up to 512 gigabytes of onboard storage. The 10.5-inch model will start at $649, while the 12.9-inch model is $799.

The units will begin shipping next week.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

