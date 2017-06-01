Apple announces watchOS 4, upcoming changes at WWDC

Posted by:Date:Category:

watchOS 4 is around the corner and over at WWDC, Apple announced the forthcoming operating system and its robust lineup of forthcoming changes.

Here’s what the company had to say:

Intelligence:

Siri intelligence extends further into Apple Watch® with the new Siri watch face. With each raise of the wrist, the information on the display dynamically updates based on the time of day, daily routines and pertinent data from apps such as Activity, Alarms, Breathe, Calendar, Maps, Reminders and Wallet, as well as headlines from the new Apple News™ app for Apple Watch.

With watchOS 4, the Activity app delivers intelligent coaching and tailored encouragement to help close Activity Rings more often and achieve longer success streaks. Every morning, users will receive a personalized notification if they’re close to earning an Achievement, or suggest what they can do to match yesterday’s activity levels. If needed, toward the end of the day, they’ll be told exactly how long they should walk to close their Activity Rings before the day is over. Users will also receive unique Monthly Challenges designed just for them.

Listening to music is more personal than ever with a redesigned Music app that automatically syncs your New Music Mix, Favorites Mix and most listened to music. With even more songs on the wrist, the effortless combination of Apple Watch paired with AirPods™ makes listening to music ideal for workouts or on the go.

Fitness:

The updated Workout app now includes auto-sets for pool swim workouts and new motion and heart rate algorithms for High Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) workouts. With watchOS 4, customers doing back-to-back workouts or training for a triathlon can combine multiple workouts to capture overall calorie and time measurements.

With GymKit, customers using their favorite cardio equipment will soon be able to pair their Apple Watch directly to treadmills, ellipticals, indoor bikes or stair steppers from global manufacturers such as Life Fitness and Technogym with a simple tap. In an industry first, data not previously communicated between smartwatch and fitness machine will sync seamlessly — including calories, distance, speed, floors climbed, incline and pace — resulting in the most accurate measurements possible with less device management.

Watch Faces & Bands:

In addition to the Siri watch face, new Toy Story watch faces bring to life favorite Pixar characters including Woody, Jessie and Buzz Lightyear, while the Kaleidoscope watch face turns static images into mesmerizing patterns. New complications include Now Playing and Apple News.

Today, Apple also introduced new summer band colors, giving customers more options than ever to express their personal style. This season’s offering includes vibrant Sports Bands, a bright yellow Classic Buckle and Nike Sport Band options that color-match with the Nike Air VaporMax Flyknit Day to Night Collection. As a celebration of diversity and inclusion, Apple is also offering a Pride Edition Woven Nylon in rainbow stripe.

Person to Person Payments with Apple Pay:

With watchOS 4, Apple Watch users can make and receive person to person payments quickly, easily and securely with friends and family with Apple Pay®, within Messages or using Siri. When users get paid, they receive the money in their new Apple Pay Cash™ account and can use it instantly to send to someone, make purchases using Apple Pay in stores and apps, or transfer it to their bank account.

Pricing & Availability:

watchOS 4 will be available this fall as a free update to Apple Watch paired with iPhone® 5s and later on iOS 11. WatchKit® for watchOS 4 is available immediately for iOS Developer Program members at developer.apple.com. For more information, visit apple.com/watchos-preview. Features are subject to change. Some features may not be available in all regions. My Favorites Mix and My New Music Mix require an Apple Music® subscription. Person to person payments and Apple Pay Cash will be available in the US on iPhone SE, iPhone 6 and later, iPad Pro®, iPad® 5th generation, iPad Air® 2, iPad mini™ 3 and later and Apple Watch.

• Apple Watch is available in two different case sizes, 38mm and 42mm. Apple Watch Series 1 is available in gold, rose gold, silver or space gray aluminum cases paired with a Sport Band and starts at just $269 (US); Apple Watch Series 2 is available in gold, rose gold, silver or space gray aluminum, or silver or space black stainless steel cases paired with a wide variety of bands starting at $369 (US); and the ceramic Apple Watch Edition starts at $1,249 (US) from Apple.com, Apple Stores and select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers. For local availability, visit locate.apple.com. Apple Watch Nike+ starts at $369 (US).

• New Apple Watch Sport and Classic Buckle bands are available today on Apple.com and will be available later this week at Apple Stores, select Apple Authorized Resellers and carriers in the US and over 35 countries and regions including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE and the UK. The Sport Band is $49 (US) and the Classic Buckle is $149 (US).

• The new Pride Edition Woven Nylon band is available today on Apple.com and will be available later this week at Apple Stores in the US and over 35 countries and regions including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE and the UK. The Woven Nylon bands are $49 (US).

• New colors of the Nike Sport Band are available today on Apple.com, Nike.com and at select Nike retail stores, and will be available later this week at Apple Stores, select Apple Authorized Resellers and select speciality stores and department stores in the US and over 35 countries and regions including Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Russia, Singapore, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, UAE and the UK. The Nike Sport Band is $49 (US).

• Customers who buy Apple Watch from Apple will be offered free Personal Setup, in-store or online,* to help set up and personalize their new Apple Watch with calendars, notifications, apps and more.