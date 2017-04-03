Apple begins offering refunds for customers who paid for the Workflow app

Thursday, April 6th, 2017, 05:51

If you happened to pay the initial $2.99 fee for Apple’s spiffy new Workflow app, App’s going to give you that money back along with tax.

Apple has apparently begun emailing iTunes customers who recently purchased Workflow to let them know that the app is now free and that refunds are imminent.

It’s unknown as to exactly when the purchase window is for refunds.



When Apple acquired the Workflow app in late March, a company spokesperson said Workflow would remain in the App Store as a free app, but didn’t say whether Workflow’s technology would be built into iOS.

If you’ve received an email about a refund for the Workflow app, please let us know in the comments.

