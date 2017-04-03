Apple begins offering refunds for customers who paid for the Workflow app

Posted by:
Date: Thursday, April 6th, 2017, 05:51
Category: iOS, News, retail, Software

If you happened to pay the initial $2.99 fee for Apple’s spiffy new Workflow app, App’s going to give you that money back along with tax.

Apple has apparently begun emailing iTunes customers who recently purchased Workflow to let them know that the app is now free and that refunds are imminent.

It’s unknown as to exactly when the purchase window is for refunds.


When Apple acquired the Workflow app in late March, a company spokesperson said Workflow would remain in the App Store as a free app, but didn’t say whether Workflow’s technology would be built into iOS.

If you’ve received an email about a refund for the Workflow app, please let us know in the comments.

Via Macworld and 9to5Mac

Recent Posts

Rumor: Apple to debut next-gen Apple Watch later this year, will take two-generation approach to models available

Apple offers slight speed bump for current Mac Pro, hints at new models in 2018

Apple releases iOS 10.3.1 update, offers bug fixes, security fixes

Recently published patent application shows how Apple might incorporate Touch Bar, Touch ID functions into next-gen Magic Keyboard

Rumor: Apple orders 70 million OLED units from Samsung for next-gen iPhone

Leave a Reply