Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announces Woz U, looks to bring affordable tech education to wider audience

The Woz is endeavoring to bring more affordable tech education your way.

Last week, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak announced the formation of Woz U, an online university designed to make tech education more affordable.

He stated that while the current plan is for web-based classes in the near term, the long-term plan is to bring physical campuses to more than 30 cities throughout the U.S. and around the world.



The initiative is geared to benefit both students and businesses alike, allowing for a larger source of trained tech workers that can be hired.

“Our goal is to educate and train people in employable digital skills without putting them into years of debt,” said Wozniak. “People often are afraid to choose a technology-based career because they think they can’t do it. I know they can, and I want to show them how.”

An app has also been created to help identify the best education track for each potential student.

Current programs will train computer support specialists and software developers; data science, mobile applications and cybersecurity programs are coming soon.

Woz U will also provide school districts with K-12 STEAM programs designed to nudge suitable students toward a career in tech, as well as subscription-based and customized training for companies.

The Woz U app is available for free from the App Store and requires iOS 9.0 or later to install and run.

Pricing for Woz U courses has yet to be released, but stay tuned and we’ll cover it as soon as it’s announced.

