Apple confirms plans for $1.3 billion Iowa data center, looks to begin construction in 2018

Apple on Thursday confirmed plans that the company plans to create a new data center in Waukee, Iowa. The project, which will cost $1.3 billion, is also expected to provide up to $100 million more for a “Public Improvement Fund.”

The complex, near Des Moines, will span 400,000 square feet, and handle services like Siri, iMessage, and the App Store, Apple said. Power will stem entirely from renewable energy, including “wind and other sources.”

The $100 million Public Improvement Fund will be managed by the City of Waukee and provide support for “community projects like parks, libraries and recreational spaces, as well as infrastructure needs.” The first major project financed by this fund will feature construction of the Waukee Youth Sports Campus, which will include fields, a greenhouse, a playground, and even a fishing pier.



It’s also been noted that it will take some time for the Public Improvement Fund to reach the $100 million mark. Apple will only be paying in roughly $1 million per year.

Apple has also stated that the data center should create “over 550 construction and operations jobs,” it’s likely that just 50 of those will be permanent. Apple is receiving some $213 million in incentives from the state and local government.

Construction of the site is expected to begin in early 2018, with the data center coming online by 2020.

Apple CEO Tim Cook is slated to appear in Des Moines for the announcement, and will visit students at the Waukee Innovation and Learning Center alongside Governor Kim Reynolds.

