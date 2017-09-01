Apple confirms September 12th media event, sends out official invitations

Posted by:
Date: Friday, September 1st, 2017, 04:22
Category: Announcement, News

The picture says it all.

Apple has sent out the long-awaited official invitations for its media event on Tuesday, September 12th.

The invitations confirm the rumor that Apple will hold the event in the just-completed Steve Jobs Theater on the company’s new campus in Cupertino, California. The event is slated to begin at 10 AM Pacific time.


Stay tuned for up to the minute details as they become available on the 12th.

Via Twitter

