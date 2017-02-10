Apple delays shipments for LG UltraFine 5K Display units, allows time for shielding repairs to take place

Friday, February 10th, 2017, 05:09

While LG works on a fix for the Wi-Fi router/shielding conflict on its UltraFine 5K Display, Apple has delayed shipments for the unit and removed in store pickup options.

New orders for the LG UltraFine 5K Display will now ship out in five to six weeks, ensuring buyers will get a display with updated hardware that fixes the Wi-Fi interference problem.

Before the issue had been made public, the displays were set to ship out in a few weeks’ time. For a time in January, shipping estimates ranged from three to five days.



The delay surfaced after customers began complaining about the conflict back in December. Users began noticing display glitches and freezes that were eventually attributed to interference caused by close proximity to a Wi-Fi router. LG confirmed the existence of a problem last week, apologized, and announced an official hardware fix.

Going forward, all UltraFine 5K Displays manufactured after February 2017 include additional shielding, protecting them against electromagnetic radiation from routers.

Existing units can be retrofitted with the improved shielding, although customers who have already purchased a display will have to contact LG to schedule the repair.

Created by Apple and LG to work with the new 13 and 15-inch MacBook Pro models, the UltraFine 5K Display continues to be available for $974, a 25 percent discount off of the standard $1,299.95 price tag. Special pricing, part of a sale on USB-C accessories, will be available until March 31.

