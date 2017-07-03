Apple discontinues iPod nano, iPod Shuffle, reduces iPod touch price to $199

Friday, July 28th, 2017, 05:40

Posted by:Date:Category:

The iPod nano and iPod Shuffle are no more.

Early Thursday, Apple removed the iPod nano and iPod shuffle from both its web site and online store around the world. The company confirmed that the units have been discontinued, but continues to sell the iPod touch with updated pricing and storage, including a 32GB model for $199 and 128GB model for $299.

For now, it appears the iPod nano and iPod shuffle are still available to purchase at many Apple Stores and other resellers, but that likely won’t be the case for too much longer. In the United States, the latest iPod nano started at $149 with 16GB of storage, while the iPod shuffle cost $49 with 2GB of storage.



Beyond additional colors and storage capacities, Apple had last updated the iPod Nano in October 2012 and the iPod Shuffle in September 2010.

Apple introduced the iPod shuffle in January 2005, followed by the iPod nano in September 2005. In total, there were seven generations of the iPod nano, and four generations of the iPod shuffle.

The move followed several years of declining iPod sales, wherein, Apple reported 2.6 million iPods sold in the fourth quarter of 2014. Since this time, the company has grouped iPod sales under its “Other Products” category in its earnings. iPod sales peaked at 54.8 million in 2008, compared to 14.3 million in 2014.

Apple has offered the following quote regarding the discontinuations:

“Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch, now with double the capacity starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano,” an Apple spokesperson announced.

Via MacRumors, Business Insider and iMore

Related

Recent Posts