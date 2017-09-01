Apple Events app for Apple TV updated, ready for September 12th media event

Date: Thursday, September 7th, 2017, 05:29
The Apple Events app for the Apple TV is primed and ready for the September 12th media event. The app now uses the same graphic that Apple placed on its media invitations and also lists the start time so users will know when to tune in and watch.

The event will take place at the newly-completed Steve Jobs Theater on Apple’s new campus on September 12th at 10 AM pacific time. Apple has yet to say what will be announced, albeit the rumor mill is eagerly anticipating an updated iPhone 7, a new OLED screen iPhone, a 4K Apple TV, and likely an LTE-capable Apple Watch.


If you miss the initial broadcast, the replay will be available via the app.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

