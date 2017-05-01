Apple experimenting with 5G Millimeter Wave technology, receives license from the FCC

Wednesday, May 24th, 2017, 05:54

Apple looks to be edging closer to 5G.

Per Business Insider, the company is testing next-gen 5G data speeds via a wireless technology called “millimeter wave” which could ultimately improve cellular performance for iPhones and other connected devices.

Apple has apparently been granted an application by the FCC for an experimental license to test the new 5G wireless technology.



The application allows Apple to test the new technology from two locations in California including one near its current 1 Infinite Loop headquarters in Cupertino and the other in nearby Milpitas, CA.

It’s also been noted that the application states that it believes that testing will take no longer than one year. As such, this indicates that Apple has no plans to ship a 5G feature in any products shipping in 2017.

Separately, cellular network providers would need to support 5G network speeds. T-Mobile has laid out its roadmap for supporting 5G in the future while AT&T has also discussed its path to 5G.

