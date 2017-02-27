Apple extends MacBook/MacBook Pro Retina anti-reflective coating repair program

Monday, February 27th, 2017, 05:25

For users who snagged a 12-inch MacBook or MacBook Pro with Retina display notebook and noticed the anti-relective coating wearing off or delaminating, there’s help on the way.

Apple will replace Retina displays on eligible models purchased as far back as June 2012 until October 16, 2017, or within three years of the original date of purchase, whichever is longer. The program was extended to provide affected customers with a longer window of time to get their notebook serviced.

While the program was never publicly announced, Apple confirmed that repairs will be handled internally through AppleCare. Apple has stated that it does not plan to publicly announce the program at this time.



Apple has stated that it recommends affected customers schedule a Genius Bar appointment at an Apple Store retail location or contact Apple support by phone, online chat, or email. Click on “get help” on this page, and then select Mac > Mac notebooks > Hardware Issues > Display Issue and support options should be presented to you.

Via the web site, you’ll be asked for your Mac’s serial number, which can be found by clicking on the Apple logo in the top-left corner of the screen and clicking on About This Mac in the dropdown menu.

Customers can also visit an Apple Authorized Service Provider to determine their repair eligibility. For customers that already incurred an out-of-warranty cost, Apple may offer a refund as needed.

