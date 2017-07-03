Apple extends warranty program to three years to address detaching back cover issue for first-gen Apple Watch

Wednesday, July 12th, 2017, 05:54

If you’ve had problems with the back cover detaching from your first-gen Apple Watch, Apple has extended its program to offer a second year of free repair coverage for the issue. In addition, a service document shows that this program has been extended to three years

Per the document:

Apple has determined that under certain conditions on some Apple Watch (1st generation) devices the back cover may separate from the watch case. Apple will service eligible devices free of charge. Apple will authorize coverage for three (3) years from the date of purchase.



All four models are covered, from the Sport through Watch and Hermés to the Edition.

Apple Store employees have been instructed not to perform any diagnostics on the wearable beyond a simple visual inspection to determine that the back cover is detached is sufficient.

This isn’t the first time Apple has extended free Apple Watch repair coverage to three year and the commpany did so back in April for 1st-gen Watches with swollen batteries. Apple has also offered additional programs for other profits, including a program that repaired sticking keys on iPad Pro Smart Keyboards and a ‘staingate’ issue with Retina MacBook displays.

