Apple incorporates smaller battery into iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, cites similar battery life to larger batteries in previous iPhone models

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus batteries have actually gotten a bit smaller while retaining the same battery life.

Per filings with the Chinese government, the iPhone 8 boasts a 1,821 milliamp-hour battery, while the 8 Plus is rated at 2,675 milliamp-hours, according to TENAA listings noticed by leak source Steve Hemmerstoffer. TENAA is an agency similiar to the U.S. Federal Communications Commission.

The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus batteries feature 1,960 and 2,900 milliamp-hour batteries, respectively. Apple’s website suggest that the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 batteries sport “about the same” battery life statistics for talk time, video playback, and internet use, albeit the figures for the new phones don’t distinguish between 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi connections.


Apple has presumably shrank the battery to accommodate new internal components such as a wireless charging system. It’s also thought that the space savings may come from more power-efficient hardware, such as the 10-nanometer A11 Bionic processor.

TENAA has also confirmed leaks from the iOS 11 GM which pointed to the iPhone 8 having 2 gigabytes of RAM and the 8 Plus using 3. The Plus may need the extra memory to accommodate its bigger display and dual-lens camera system.

Preorders for the iPhone 8 begin tomorrow, September 15th, in advance of a September 22nd ship date. The iPhone X will ship on November 3rd.

