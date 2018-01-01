Apple joins Alliance for Open Media, will help determine AV1 video

Posted by:
Date: Monday, January 8th, 2018, 03:44
Category: Google, Intel, News, Software

It never hurts to be on the consortium that’s setting the standard.

Apple has joined the Alliance for Open Media, the technology consortium developing AV1 the new industry standard, high-efficiency video code.

The group includes Amazon, Google, Facebook, Netflix, Hulu, Intel, and many others. Apple was quietly added to the website’s homepage today, and is even considered a founding member.


The consortium defines its goal as follows:

The initial project – AOMedia Video – pursues a new, royalty-free video codec specification and open source implementation based on the contributions of Alliance members and the broader developer community, along with binding specifications for media format, content encryption and adaptive streaming.

Other group goals, as described, include navigating the complicated nature of royalties with HEVC Advance, the industry group behind H.265 (commonly known as HEVC) which Apple has adopted with High Sierra and iOS 11.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and CNET

Recent Posts

iFixit releases 5K iMac Pro teardown

Some Apple Watch Series 3 users reporting unexpected reboots in hospital ICU environments

Apple has partially repaired effects of Intel "KPTI" memory/security bug, will add additional fixed in macOS High Sierra 10.13.3

Intel states forthcoming software and firmware updates will help make computers "immune" to Spectre, Meltdown vulnerabilities

Spotify hits 70 million subscribers, Apple posts subscriber base of 30 million

Leave a Reply