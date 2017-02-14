Apple joins Wireless Power Consortium, strengthening rumors of wireless charging feature in next-gen iPhone

Tuesday, February 14th, 2017, 05:22

Posted by:Date:Category:

When Apple joins a product group, it might be looking into developing units embracing that technology.

Apple is now listed as one of the 213 members of the Wireless Power Consortium. It was not present in a cached version of the page from a week ago.

Previous rumors had indicated that Apple was planning to incorporate a wireless charging technology in its next-gen iPhone, but had been holding out for a long-range charging solution that didn’t require a charging pad. It was also thought that Apple might opt for simple inductive charging for the device.

One of those reports even indicated that Apple will not include a charger in the box with the iPhone, instead offering it as an optional accessory at extra cost.



IHS Technology analyst Vicky Yussuff says that the company couldn’t wait any longer and offered the following comment:

The success of wireless charging adoption from Apple’s competitors is something that Apple can no longer ignore. IHS Technology consumer survey data shows over 90% of consumers want wireless charging on their next device.

The Wireless Power Consortium currently promotes the use of a single standard for wireless charging, known as Qi. This doesn’t necessarily mean that Apple will fully support the protocol, although it already uses Qi charging for the Watch. Even so, the company uses a tweaked version that means you can’t use other Qi chargers. It seems likely it will do the same with the iPhone.

Apple has offered the following his boilerplate statement regarding its joining the Wireless Power Consortium:

Apple is an active member of many standards development organizations, as both a leader and contributor. Apple is joining the Wireless Power Consortium to be able to participate and contribute ideas to the open, collaborative development of future wireless charging standards. We look forward to working together with the WPC and its members.

As always, stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac, The Register and Business Insider

Related

Recent Posts