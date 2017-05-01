Apple launches Swift development curriculum aimed at high school, college students

Thursday, May 25th, 2017, 05:06

If you or anyone you know is looking to get into Swift coding, this might be your thing.

Apple has just launched a new app development curriculum, available on the company’s iBooks e-reader app, that aims to let anyone in high school or community college learn to code in Swift and create apps for iPhone and iPad.

In 2016, Apple launched Swift Playgrounds at its WWDC event. The project’s goal was to get children of all ages to become familiar with the basic concepts of code. This represents the next step and several community colleges have simultaneously announced support for the new curriculum, including the Alabama Community College System, Columbus State Community College, Harrisburg Area Community College, Houston Community College, Mesa Community College, and San Mateo Community College District, with more colleges and high schools on the way.



The curriculum was assembled using the same approach as Swift Playgrounds, Apple collating ideas from a variety of sources including educators and software engineers.

Apple Swift curriculum is available for free on iBooks and can be run on any Mac or iOS device.

