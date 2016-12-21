Apple lowers prices of assorted USB-C adapters until end of March, 2017

Wednesday, December 21st, 2016, 05:18

If you thought Apple’s USB-C adapter prices were a bit steep, there’s a price break until the end of March, 2017.

Apple on Friday lowered the prices for many of its USB-C adapters, which are necessary for users who want to connect their devices to the new laptop.

The new MacBook Pro has Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports, which have a different connector than that of USB-A devices and cables like the iPhone sync cable. That means you need to buy an adapter. Depending on your devices, you may need to buy several adapters.



The company offered the following comments:

“We recognize that many users, especially pros, rely on legacy connectors to get work done today and they face a transition. We want to help them move to the latest technology and peripherals, as well as accelerate the growth of this new ecosystem. Through the end of the year, we are reducing prices on all USB-C and Thunderbolt 3 peripherals we sell, as well as the prices on Apple’s USB-C adapters and cables.”

The price reductions include the following changes:

USB-C to USB Adapter ($9; was $19) USB-C to Lightning Cable (2m) ($29; was $35) USB-C to Lightning Cable (1m) ($19; was $25) Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) to Thunderbolt 2 Adapter ($29; was $49)

Prices have also been reduced for a number of third-party adapters:

Belkin 2.0 USB-C to USB-B Printer Cable ($14; was $20) Belkin USB-C to Micro-B Cable (USB 3.1) ($22; was $30) Belkin USB-C to VGA Adapter ($29; was $40) Belkin USB-C to Gigabit ethernet Adapter ($26; was $35) SanDisk Extreme Pro SD UHS-II Card USB-C Reader ($29; was $50)

So, hopefully this makes transitioning to a 2016 MacBook Pro a bit easier and more affordable.

