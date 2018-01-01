Apple Maps data updated, now includes navigation for airport interiors

Posted by:
Date: Wednesday, January 3rd, 2018, 03:04
Category: iOS, News, Software

This could come in handy.

Right now indoors maps are available for many U.S. airports, along with a few other cities such as London, Berlin, Hong Kong, and Toronto.


The map data includes restaurants, shops, directions to gates, and more.

So, with any luck, you’ll know exactly where you are come your next flight.

If you have a chance to try this out, please let us know about your experience in the comments.

Via The Mac Observer

Recent Posts

iFixit matches Apple's $29 replacement iPhone battery price in wake of slowdown controversy

Apple offers apology for iPhone speed throttling controversy, reduces prices for replacement batteries for qualifying iPhones to $29

Happy new year from O'Grady's PowerPage!!!

iFixit releases 5K iMac Pro teardown

Face ID unable to approve family purchases, reasons for this unknown

Leave a Reply