Apple Maps now includes public transit data for Las Vegas area, neighboring regions

Apple Maps now covers the public transit systems for Vegas and its surrounding areas.

On Monday, Apple added Las Vegas and surrounding areas to its Apple Maps data list, allowing users to snag times, stops, and routes for options like the Las Vegas Monorail and RTC Transit buses as needed. These include the special Deuce and SDX shuttles, which cater to people touring the Strip and downtown landmarks like the Las Vegas Convention Center.

Other newly-added regions include Reno, Sparks and Carson City, complete with bus directions for RTC Wash and Jump Around Carson. On a state level people can get around using Silverado Mainline buses, or existing options like Amtrak trains.



Apple has gradually added to its Apple Maps data list, posting expanding public transit coverage upon restoring it in iOS 9. The company had stripped this data out following a controversy in iOS 6, where the Apple Maps program had been dependent on data provided by Google.

Most of Apple’s present coverage is concentrated in the U.S., U.K., China and Japan. Other countries, like Canada and Australia, are limited to one or a handful of cities — most nations have no transit directions whatsoever.

Apple has yet to update its official roster with mention of Nevada.

Via AppleInsider

