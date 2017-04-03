Apple Maps update, now includes EV charging stations, bicycle rental and dropoff points for EU, New York

Thursday, April 20th, 2017, 05:51

It’s a quiet update, but this could be useful.

Apple on Wednesday updated its Apple Maps data, including EV charging stations and bicycle rental/dropoff points, focusing most of its expanded coverage in Europe.

For U.K. users, electric car drivers can now locate charging stations via data from Moovility. The public bicycle information currently covers London and Paris, and one U.S. city, New York.



Apple first began identifying EV chargers in Maps in July 2016, as a result of a deal with Parkopedia. That improved further with the addition of ChargePoint stations in December.

The Maps application can now locate bike rental outlets, although Google Maps is thought to have the advantage in this regard, the service featuring pickup and dropoff locations in several countries.

Future enhancements may include indoor mapping and better car navigation, as well as more regular content updates thanks to drones.

