Apple may have nixed Beddit, could be working to incorporate sleep tracking into its own product line

Apple has apparently nixed Beddit.

Beddit, the sleep monitoring system company purchased by Apple earlier this year, has had its product pulled from everywhere except Apple’s own retail stores and website.

The Beddit sleep tracker included a special sensor strip for your mattress that tracked your movement and respiration while you slept. It included a companion iPhone app where your sleep activity was logged.



Assorted readers have noted that the Beddit product has been “sold out” for more than a week, which stands as a fairly reliable sign that Apple may be killing off the product. Were Beddit’s products still being manufactured, Apple’s web store would have offered estimated shipping dates.

Apple is thought to be incorporating some form of sleep tracking through its own products. It’s unknown as to what specific products this could find its way into.

Via The Mac Observer

