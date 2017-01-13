Apple Music to sponsor “Carpool Karaoke” episodes, will feature Metallica, Ariana Grande, other artists

Friday, January 13th, 2017, 05:58

Posted by:Date:Category:

Apple’s getting into the Carpool Karaoke business.

The company, via Apple Music will be sponsoring a series of episodes featuring Metallica, Ariana Grande, John Legend, Alicia Keys and Will Smith among other artists.

While the popular Late Late Show sketch sees host James Corden behind the wheel, the Apple Music series will feature a rotating crew of drivers.



In the case of Metallica, Billy Eichner will drive them around Hollywood, including a stop at a supermarket where the band serenaded the workers behind a deli meat counter.

It’s also been announced that John Legend and Alicia Keys will be paired together while Seth McFarlane will accompany Ariana Grande. Chelsea Handler and Blake Shelton will also carpool together.

“I’m still going to see my kid on the weekends,” Corden said of handing off driving duties for the Apple Music series. “This just became a wonderful platform to see these people in a such an intimate environment. I don’t feel it’s mine.”

Corden will be the driver for the Will Smith episode.

Apple Music’s Carpool Karaoke, the first video series for the streaming service, consists of 16 half-hour episodes, with the extended format also delving into an interview instead of just singing while driving around.

Although Apple Music has the exclusive rights to the Carpool Karaoke series, Corden will continue to produce the segments for The Late Late Show. A premiere date for the series has not been announced.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via Rolling Stone and Variety

Related

Recent Posts