Apple now accepting donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center via iTunes following recent protests, events

Following up on recent protests and events, Apple has begun accepting donations to the Southern Poverty Law Center through iTunes. Tim Cook announced in a letter last week that Apple would make a US$2 million donation to the SPLC and the Anti-Defamation League because of the violence at the Charlottesville protests. People can make SPLC donations in amounts ranging from US$5-US$200.

Users can find the donation page via iTunes by navigating to the New Music, Hot Tracks, and Recent Releases sections. 100% of donations will be given to the civil rights organization.



Apple offered the following comments regarding the donations:

In the wake of the tragic and repulsive events in Charlottesville, we are stepping up to help organizations who work to rid our country of hate. Apple will be making contributions of $1 million each to the Southern Poverty Law Center and the Anti-Defamation League. We will also match two-for-one our employees’ donations to these and several other human rights groups, between now and September 30.

Apple has stated that it won’t share user information with the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Finally, donations will not qualify as charitable deductions for tax returns.

