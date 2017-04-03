Apple offering iPad Air 2 units to some customers looking to repair their iPad fourth-gen units, dwindling stock cited

Monday, April 17th, 2017, 05:13

If you’re looking for a replacement fourth-gen iPad, Apple may send you a newer and more capable iPad Air 2 as a substitute from Apple Stores and authorized service providers. The company is apparently implementing the new policy, allowing its repair staff to ship an iPad Air 2 for a unit replacement when stock of the aging and now discontinued 4th gen iPad isn’t available.

A leaked company memo offered the following information:

Starting March 30th, iPad 4th generation whole unit repairs may be substituted to iPad Air 2.



The memo also instructs staff to inform customers about the replacement iPad’s available colors and capacity. The iPad Air 2 introduced a new gold color option, and most recently only had 32GB and 128GB storage options while 16GB and 64GB models were discontinued earlier. As such, users may receive a slight upgrade in storage when getting a replacement in addition to the tablet’s more advanced components.

While the iPad Air 2, introduced in October 2014, is also now discontinued, Apple will continue offering the device as a replacement as its supplies of the older, but still supported 4th gen iPad run out. Apple last month discontinued the iPad Air 2, replacing it with the new $329 iPad.

Apple generally supports its products for at least five years following discontinuation, which would have allowed fourth-gen iPad users to receive support and service from Apple Store locations and authorized service providers. The current iteration of the 4th gen iPad was discontinued in October 2014 to make room for the iPad Air 2.

A number of Apple Store locations don’t offer repairs on iPads, thereby pushing the user to snag a replacement instead. Whether or not you get an upgrade to an iPad Air 2 will depend on stock in your region.

Stay tuned for additional details and please let us know if you’ve been offered this upgrade as a replacement for your fourth-gen iPad.

Via 9to5Mac

