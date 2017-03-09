Apple offers 2016 MacBook Pro without Touch Bar on refurbished section of web store

Thursday, March 9th, 2017, 05:54

If you were hankering for a late 2016 MacBook Pro without the Touch Bar, it just went online in Apple’s refurbished store.

Although selection is somewhat limited, Apple is offering two models via its refurbished store, one in silver and another in space gray. The first comes in at $1,869 and packs 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, an Intel Core i7 2.4Ghz processor, and silver casing.The second model includes all of the same specifications, but you’ll get 1TB of storage with the included SSD and space gray casing. This model comes in at $2,209.



The refurbished units arrive with a one-year warranty as well as a 14-day return window.

Supply for refurbished Apple products can vary wildly, so don’t expect these machines to be around for too long.

Happy shopping and stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Apple

