Apple offers early iPhone X pre-order access to iPhone Upgrade Program members

Monday, October 23rd, 2017, 05:18

Posted by:Date:Category:

This is one of the perks of being part of Apple’s iPhone Upgrade Program.

Apple is now enabling IUP members to ‘get a head start on your upgrade to iPhone X’ starting Monday, October 23, ahead of pre-orders on Friday, October 27.

The ‘head start’ on Monday appears to only apply to customers already enrolled in the iPhone Upgrade Program and doesn’t necessarily guarantee launch day inventory. The process instead is intended to let upgraders complete the loan eligibility process through Apple, which partners with insurance firm Citizens One, before the official pre-order period kicks off at 12:01 am PDT on Friday, October 27.



This should allow iPhone Upgrade Program customers to grab the iPhone X first, scale down the checkout process time and complete their transactions as quickly as possible. In addition, customers buying through carrier upgrades or without a contract already have fewer steps at checkout.

Unfortunately, the “head start” period doesn’t seem to apply to new customers who aren’t already members of the iPhone upgrade program. Apple has noted on its Upgrade Program website that iPhone orders may be limited and “will be determined on a first-come, first-served basis.”

Apple also improved its iPhone Upgrade Program for members recently by adding a new mail-in option for returning the old iPhone after upgrading; customers also have the option of paying off the loan to keep the old iPhone.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Apple

Related

Recent Posts