Apple offers slight speed bump for current Mac Pro, hints at new models in 2018

Apple’s pro-grade machine got a bit of a speed bump today, albeit it might not be the overhaul that users were expecting.

The tower, which has remained without an update for more than three years, is still available with the two base models retailing for $2,999 and $3,999. The lower-end model jumps from from a quad-core Xeon CPU to a 6-core one, and gets dual G500 GPUs (an upgrade over the G300 GPUs), while the step-up model gets an 8-core CPU (up from 6) and dual D700 GPUs (up from the D500). At present, there’s still no onboard USB-C and no Thunderbolt 3, which means it still won’t be able to run the LG UltraFine 5K display.

Apple also stated that new, pro-level iMacs are due later this year.



Apple has stated in past interviews with senior vice presidents Phil Schiller and Craig Federighi that “The current Mac Pro … was constrained thermally and it restricted our ability to upgrade it” and engineering, wherein the company has apparently “designed ourselves into a bit of a thermal corner, if you will.”). Executive apologized for users hoping for a major upgrade and stated that Apple is “completely rethinking the Mac Pro” with a new modular design that can accommodate high-end CPUs and GPUs, as well as Apple-branded pro displays to go with them. These improvements, per the quotes, won’t be available until next year.

The company also stated that while its Mac user base is approaching 100 million users, only 20 percent of them use desktops. Of those, Mac Pro users make up a “single-digit percentage.”

“We’re working on [a new Mac Pro],” Schiller said. “We have a team working hard on it right now, and we want to architect it so that we can keep it fresh with regular improvements, and we’re committed to making it our highest-end, high-throughput desktop system, designed for our demanding pro customers.”

