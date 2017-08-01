Apple opens iTunes donation links to support Hurricane Harvey relief efforts

Monday, August 28th, 2017, 05:03

Following Hurricane Harvey’s arrival into Texas on Friday, Apple this weekend reactivated iTunes donations to support American Red Cross relief efforts in the area.

On Saturday, Apple posted prominent American Red Cross donation links to its official website and the iTunes Store landing page. The system allows users to quickly contribute $5, $10, $25, $50, $100 or $200 toward ongoing relief efforts.

Apple has stated that users will see 100 percent of proceeds go directly to the Red Cross.



On Friday, Apple CEO Tim Cook offered the following tweet:

“Thanks to all my friends in Texas, new and old, for another amazing visit! Please stay safe as the storm comes ashore,” Cook said.

Harvey made landfall on Friday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane near the town of Rockport, Texas. At least two deaths have been reported, along with massive damage to houses, businesses and other buildings across large swaths of the state.

As of Saturday, Harvey had subsided to a tropical storm, although continued rain storms and flooding have added to the disastrous conditions.

