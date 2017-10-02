Apple opens the first of its “town square” locations in Chicago

Tuesday, October 24th, 2017, 05:09

Apple has just opened its swankiest retail location to date.

Over the weekend, Apple opened its first “Town Square” retail store in Chicago.

The location marks Apple’s 497th retail store and replaces Apple’s flagship North Michigan Ave store which opened in 2003.



The new location features massive slabs of glass beneath a roof that seems to float solemnly above. The space meets the Chicago river on one side and a plaza outside the Chicago Tribune offices on the other with a massive amount of underground square footage devoted to showing off Apple’s latest products.

Back in September, Apple retail head Angela Ahrendts announced a series of moves that are aiming to build a more tight-knit relationship between the company’s retail spaces and the communities they sit inside. The “town squares,” as they’ve been dubbed, include redesigned Genius Bars, rotating product displays and “boardrooms” built for local businesses to meet and learn more about the company’s services.

