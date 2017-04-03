Apple patent application hints at waterproof next-gen AirPods case capable of charging assorted devices

Monday, April 10th, 2017, 05:50

Sometimes it’s the patent applications that offer the most insight.

A recently published patent application from Apple highlights the notion of a future AirPods case that could also serve as a wireless charging dock for the iPhone and Apple Watch.

The patent application depicts the AirPods charging case doubling as a charger for a variety of products, including the Apple Watch, MacBook, iPhone, and iPad.



Apple’s notes within the patent application indicate that the inductive pad could be used to provide “wireless” charging to other devices, as detailed here:

“Such devices can include, for example, portable music players (e.g., MP3 devices and Apple’s iPod devices), portable video players (e.g., portable DVD players), cellular telephones (e.g., smart telephones such as Apple’s iPhone devices), video cameras, digital still cameras, projection systems (e.g., holographic projection systems), gaming systems, PDAs, as well as tablet (e.g., Apple’s iPad devices), laptop (e.g. MacBooks) or other mobile computers. Some of these devices can be configured to provide audio, video or other data or sensory output.”

The application also details the possibility of a waterproof element to the device, possibly hinting that next-gen AirPods could be waterproof.

Granted, there’s a question as to how much power a next-gen AirPods case could hold and what this could be used to charge.

