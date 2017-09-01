Apple Pay Cash feature could arrive in late October

Friday, September 29th, 2017, 05:35

Apple Pay Cash, Apple’s upcoming person-to-person payment feature that was announced at WWDC this past June, looks to be scheduled for release in late October.

Apple Pay Cash will allow Apple Pay users to quickly send and receive secure payments between friends and family. iOS 11 and watchOS 4 users will be able to use the Messages app, or utilize Siri to pay someone using credit and debit cards available in the Wallet app. Received payments are instantly deposited on a new Apple Pay Cash card that will be added to Apple Wallet, and money will be available for immediate usage.



The new betas for both watchOS 4.1 and iOS 11.1 which were released on Wednesday didn’t mention Apple Pay Cash as a new feature present in the software, although an Apple Watch Series 1 web page suggests that the feature could arrive near the end of October.

The Apple Watch Series 3 and iPhone 8 web pages continue to indicate that Apple Pay Cash will arrive this fall.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via 9to5Mac and Apple

