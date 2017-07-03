Apple Pay expanded to 27 additional U.S. banks, new options available in China, Italy, Russia and Ireland

Posted by:
Date: Wednesday, July 19th, 2017, 05:37
Category: Apple Pay, Finance, News

This could come in handy.

Apple on Tuesday added 27 U.S. banks and credit unions to the Apple Pay roster, while simultaneously bringing the platform to additional options in China, Italy, Ireland, and Russia.

The banks and credit union additions, as usual, are largely regional, while the international additions include AIB in Ireland, American Express in Italy, and bank Round, Beeline Card, Credit Union, Kykyryza, and Promsvyazbank in Russia. New Chinese entries include Guilin Bank, Hunan Rural Credit Cooperative, JinCheng Bank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Sichuan Rural Credit Union, SiChuan TianFu Bank, and Yibin City Commercial Bank.


Where the U.K. is concerned, Starling Bank has been added as well.

The new U.S. banks include the following:

Almena State Bank

American Bank & Trust Company N.A.

Associated School Employees Credit Union

Bank of Star Valley

Bofl Federal Bank

Caprock Federal Credit Union

Central Bank (AR)

Central National Bank of Poteau

City First Bank

Continential Finance Co.

Evolve Bank & Trust

Farmers State Bank (NE)

Farmers State Bank (TX)

Fifth District Savings Bank

Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union

First National Bank & Trust Company of Weatherford

First Oklahoma Bank

Fond du Lac Credit Union

Kansas State University Federal Credit Union

Liberty Bank

MidWestOne Bank

Revere Municipal EmployeesFederal Credit Union

Security First Bank

Security State Bank

Stone Bank

UBI Federal Credit Union

WesBanco Bank Inc.

Apple Pay is expected to come to additional European issuers later this year, including Lydia, N26, Orange Bank, Banque BCP, and Arkea Banque Privee in France. Spanish shoppers will meanwhile have CaixaBank, imaginBank, and Visa.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

Via AppleInsider

Recent Posts

Rumor: Apple's suppliers may not reach mass-production of some next-gen iPhone models until November

YouTuber demonstrates how to upgrade base-model 5K iMac into top of the line powerhouse

Rumor: Apple looking to alternate suppliers for rigid flexible printed circuit boards for next-gen iPhone

Apple previews assorted new emoji as part of World Emoji Day celebration

Unexpected iOS 11 security feature surfaces, hints at new keychain elements

Leave a Reply