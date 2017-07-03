Apple Pay expanded to 27 additional U.S. banks, new options available in China, Italy, Russia and Ireland

Wednesday, July 19th, 2017, 05:37

Apple on Tuesday added 27 U.S. banks and credit unions to the Apple Pay roster, while simultaneously bringing the platform to additional options in China, Italy, Ireland, and Russia.

The banks and credit union additions, as usual, are largely regional, while the international additions include AIB in Ireland, American Express in Italy, and bank Round, Beeline Card, Credit Union, Kykyryza, and Promsvyazbank in Russia. New Chinese entries include Guilin Bank, Hunan Rural Credit Cooperative, JinCheng Bank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Sichuan Rural Credit Union, SiChuan TianFu Bank, and Yibin City Commercial Bank.



Where the U.K. is concerned, Starling Bank has been added as well.

The new U.S. banks include the following:

Almena State Bank American Bank & Trust Company N.A. Associated School Employees Credit Union Bank of Star Valley Bofl Federal Bank Caprock Federal Credit Union Central Bank (AR) Central National Bank of Poteau City First Bank Continential Finance Co. Evolve Bank & Trust Farmers State Bank (NE) Farmers State Bank (TX) Fifth District Savings Bank Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union First National Bank & Trust Company of Weatherford First Oklahoma Bank Fond du Lac Credit Union Kansas State University Federal Credit Union Liberty Bank MidWestOne Bank Revere Municipal EmployeesFederal Credit Union Security First Bank Security State Bank Stone Bank UBI Federal Credit Union WesBanco Bank Inc.

Apple Pay is expected to come to additional European issuers later this year, including Lydia, N26, Orange Bank, Banque BCP, and Arkea Banque Privee in France. Spanish shoppers will meanwhile have CaixaBank, imaginBank, and Visa.

