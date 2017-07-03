Apple Pay expanded to 27 additional U.S. banks, new options available in China, Italy, Russia and Ireland
Date: Wednesday, July 19th, 2017, 05:37
Apple on Tuesday added 27 U.S. banks and credit unions to the Apple Pay roster, while simultaneously bringing the platform to additional options in China, Italy, Ireland, and Russia.
The banks and credit union additions, as usual, are largely regional, while the international additions include AIB in Ireland, American Express in Italy, and bank Round, Beeline Card, Credit Union, Kykyryza, and Promsvyazbank in Russia. New Chinese entries include Guilin Bank, Hunan Rural Credit Cooperative, JinCheng Bank, Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank, Sichuan Rural Credit Union, SiChuan TianFu Bank, and Yibin City Commercial Bank.
Where the U.K. is concerned, Starling Bank has been added as well.
The new U.S. banks include the following:
Almena State Bank
American Bank & Trust Company N.A.
Associated School Employees Credit Union
Bank of Star Valley
Bofl Federal Bank
Caprock Federal Credit Union
Central Bank (AR)
Central National Bank of Poteau
City First Bank
Continential Finance Co.
Evolve Bank & Trust
Farmers State Bank (NE)
Farmers State Bank (TX)
Fifth District Savings Bank
Fire Police City County Federal Credit Union
First National Bank & Trust Company of Weatherford
First Oklahoma Bank
Fond du Lac Credit Union
Kansas State University Federal Credit Union
Liberty Bank
MidWestOne Bank
Revere Municipal EmployeesFederal Credit Union
Security First Bank
Security State Bank
Stone Bank
UBI Federal Credit Union
WesBanco Bank Inc.
Apple Pay is expected to come to additional European issuers later this year, including Lydia, N26, Orange Bank, Banque BCP, and Arkea Banque Privee in France. Spanish shoppers will meanwhile have CaixaBank, imaginBank, and Visa.
